COVID vaccine clinic for kids scheduled for Kentucky Science Center

Children who get the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky Science Center this weekend will also...
Children who get the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky Science Center this weekend will also receive free same-day admission.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center is inviting families to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend for kids ages 5 to 11.

Wild Health clinic spots are available this Friday and Sunday. The first appointments are at 10 a.m. and the last at 2:50 p.m. each day.

Children who get the Pfizer vaccine will also recieve free same-day admission to the Kentucky Science Center.

For information on how to sign your children up, click the following link - https://kyvax.wildhealth.com/. Choose “Jefferson” under county dropdown menu and “Kentucky Science Center” under location drop down menu.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.

