COVID vaccine clinic for kids scheduled for Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center is inviting families to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend for kids ages 5 to 11.

Wild Health clinic spots are available this Friday and Sunday. The first appointments are at 10 a.m. and the last at 2:50 p.m. each day.

Children who get the Pfizer vaccine will also recieve free same-day admission to the Kentucky Science Center.

For information on how to sign your children up, click the following link - https://kyvax.wildhealth.com/. Choose “Jefferson” under county dropdown menu and “Kentucky Science Center” under location drop down menu.

