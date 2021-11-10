Support Local Businesses
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Brett Martin
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman were sent to the hospital after a shooting in east Louisville Wednesday according to LMPD.

LMPD’s PIO Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened near the intersection of Six Mile Lane and Westwood Farms.

Both victims were taken to UofL for their injuries and are expected to survive.

Police are investigating and there are no suspects as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

