Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Last warm day for awhile!

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAINY THURSDAY: A period of rain is likely from 10 am-3 pm
  • STRONG WIND GUSTS: Speeds could reach the 30-40 mph range Thursday and again Friday PM
  • SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Off and on clouds today with it remaining dry and warm for this 10th day of November.

Clouds fill back in later tonight, keeping temperatures up once again.

Quite a blustery set-up on Thursday with a band of rain zipping through midday/early afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph (or higher) are possible. Temperatures will begin to fall after the rain. Thursday night looks drier as the rain departs and clouds break up. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be a changeable day with temperatures at the start pushing into the 50s but the wind will shift by the afternoon with falling temperatures and cold wind chills into the night. Some light drizzle or even snow flurries will be possible.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update

Most Read

Nora Thompson
Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to submit...
Deadly double shooting in Shawnee under investigation
Woman killed in hit-and-run
A man was struck and killed on the I-265 Southbound Monday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Gene Snyder

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/9
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 11/5
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4