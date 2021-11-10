FORECAST: Last warm day for awhile!

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAINY THURSDAY: A period of rain is likely from 10 am-3 pm

STRONG WIND GUSTS: Speeds could reach the 30-40 mph range Thursday and again Friday PM

SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Off and on clouds today with it remaining dry and warm for this 10th day of November.

Clouds fill back in later tonight, keeping temperatures up once again.

Quite a blustery set-up on Thursday with a band of rain zipping through midday/early afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph (or higher) are possible. Temperatures will begin to fall after the rain. Thursday night looks drier as the rain departs and clouds break up. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be a changeable day with temperatures at the start pushing into the 50s but the wind will shift by the afternoon with falling temperatures and cold wind chills into the night. Some light drizzle or even snow flurries will be possible.

