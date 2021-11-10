FORECAST: Rain and wind increasing by midday Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain likely Thursday

Wind gusts 30 to 40 miles per hour Thursday

Much cooler for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to build overnight as the cold front inches closer. Temperatures will hold above average in the 50s.

A band of rain along a cold front will swing through during the lunchtime and early afternoon hours, bringing a widespread, but short-lived soaking rain. Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible just before and during the rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday night looks totally dry as clouds break up. Lows will be in the chilly 30s and 40s heading toward Friday morning.

A second cold front passing through on Friday will bring an additional round of gusty winds and some spotty showers by evening. Make sure your patio furniture is anchored down as gusts could reach up to 40 mph again.

Highs through the weekend will be well below average with highs in the 40s.

Additional rain/snow showers will be possible Sunday. The coldest of the 10 Day Earliest Alert appears Monday into Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.