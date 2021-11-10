FORECAST: Warm, quiet day before rain returns tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAINY THURSDAY: A period of rain is likely from 10 AM -3 PM

STRONG WIND GUSTS: Gusts could reach the 30-40 MPH range Thursday and again Friday PM

SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quite a bit of sunshine is in today’s forecast as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Upper-level clouds stream in from the west this afternoon ahead of our next front.

Clouds continue to increase overnight as temperatures struggle to fall into the 50s.

A passing cold front pushes a band of rain into the region tomorrow around midday and the early afternoon. Along with the rain, wind gusts near 40 MPH (or higher) are possible. Temperatures fall after Thursday’s rainfall.

Tomorrow night looks drier as the rain moves further east and clouds decrease. Temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s by early Friday morning.

Friday begins with mainly clear skies but clouds roll in for the second half of the day. While temperatures look to push into the 50s intially, shifting winds and clouds will allow temperatures to fall by the afternoon with cold wind chills Friday night. Light drizzle and snow flurries are possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.