‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A domestic violence victim who said she is now in hiding said her life is at risk and nothing has been done to help her. Stacey Gray said from the criminal justice system to the VINE alert system — she’s been failed.

VINE lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from custody.

Gray showed WAVE 3 News where she was beaten, changing the course of her life.

“He sucker punched me,” Gray said, pouting around the backyard. “Somewhere around in here is where I was strangled. Here, I remember looking up at the trees and just gasping for air.”

It was at that point, Gray said she realized her brush with death. She took photos to file a police report after the attack. She knew the next step meant doing anything to stay alive.

”It’s horrible, a nightmare. You have to really be brave,” Gray said. “You may be scared. You’re going to have to do it scared.”

When Gray was in the hospital, her alleged attacker went to jail. After being released, she went home with a sigh of relief.

”I got the best night’s sleep that night,” she said. “I slept so well, and then I woke up. I happened to check VINE, and it said he was released on his on recognizance. No bail, no bond, nothing. He almost killed me.”

Gray said she didn’t get the VINE notification about her alleged attacker’s release and that she should have. Instead, she had to look him up herself.

Vice President of Appriss Insight Victim Services Lalla O’Bryan said what happened to Gray was likely a technological error that should not have happened. She added that VINE has been helping save lives for over 25 years and that the company has been working to boost technology to keep up with what victims need.

”There is a public portal to make sure they are registered, ask advocates to assist and confirm registration we need to make sure everything needs to be looked at to the nth degree,” O’Bryan said. ”We could provide them access to service providers beyond VINE, but it’s done through our public service portal — which we’ve improved immensely.”

Still, Gray said she feels like technology failed her.

“I can’t heal,” Gray said. “I have to stay mad. I have to protect myself. The amount of people it takes to protect me because he’s not in jail — it’s a waste of our community resources.”

She said her accused attacker is still out of jail and has a court appearance next month.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.