ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Mt. Vernon couple.

Indiana State Police say 28-year-old Austin Kusturin was arrested around 6:30 Tuesday night.

They say he was arrested without incident outside an apartment in the 500 block of Melody Lane in Mt. Vernon.

Kusturin is currently being held without bond in the Posey County Jail on two counts of murder.

This all comes after John and Elizabeth Hall were found dead inside their home on Saturday.

This is a developing story. We’ll be checking in on this as the morning continues.

