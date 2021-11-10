JCPS offers K-12 students expanded after-school learning opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students and families looking for additional learning support after school hours will now have additional opportunities through a new partnership.

On Wednesday, JCPS announced they will be working with Bates Community Development Corporation to offer additional education possibilities through the new Kingdom Academy Academic and Enrichment Learning Hub.

The learning hub will operate on Mondays through Fridays out of the Camp Edwards Education Complex on South Hancock Street, which will provide a safe, connected environment for JCPS students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students will be able to partake in academic tutoring, cultural diversity classes, art therapy, cooking and entrepreneurship classes and more.

“We will do everything possible to provide our youth a space to learn, be creative, and innovative,” JCPS Board Chair Diane Porter said. “District 1 students deserve this opportunity. All JCPS students deserve the best.”

The learning hub allows room for up to 100 students a day, with services continuing through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Families interested in registering students for the service can call Bates CDC for more information at (502) 636-0573.

