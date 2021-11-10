Louisville nearing homicide record set in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Nov. 9, Louisville has reported 172 homicides in 2021. That’s just one shy of the record set in 2020.

Louisville activist Christopher 2X is reminding the community about the people behind those numbers.

“The public needs to grasp that it’s deeper than the numbers,” he said. “There is a willingness to be a part of the reckless gunplay like never before.”

He said neighborhoods are hurting after seeing so much loss, but some are no strangers to the violence. Louisville’s first, second, and fourth divisions make up more than 65 percent of the city’s homicides. Homicides have even increased in places where numbers are usually low.

In some cases, specific streets have seen too much loss, like Cecil Avenue, which has had five homicides in 2021, including Monday night.

“I can’t imagine what the neighbors here are going through, knowing that this is occurring multiple times, repeatedly on their street,” Louisville Metro Police Department Major Emily McKinley said. “I know they want hope.”

Christopher 2X hopes the violence will slow down. He fears the snowball effect each shooting can bring.

“One shooting to the next to the next leads to emotional pulls on heartstrings that will seek some kind of revenge from one shooting to the next shooting,” he said.

He warned it’s not a matter of if the city surpasses the record, it’s a fear of how many more lives will be.

Only about 35% of homicide cases in 2021 have been closed.

