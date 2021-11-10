Making ends meet when property taxes increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Property taxes have been top of mind as tax bills have now reached homeowners in Kentucky. Some who live in Jefferson County had sticker shock after opening their property tax bills this year and seeing an increase.

Mark Wagoner called the WAVE 3 Newsroom after realizing his mother Betty Harper had an unpaid tax bill and could now lose her home.

“She’s the kind of person who’s always taken care of us and I promised her I would take care of her,” said Wagoner as he talked about his mother. “She was forgetting to bathe, forgetting to eat. So, we talked to her doctor he said someone needs to be with her all the time.”

Harper is suffering from dementia and several other ailments. “So, we moved her in with us in 2018,” explained Wagoner. “She doesn’t know a lot. She knows how to say yeah and no.”

Wagoner knew he had to step in to handle all his mother’s affairs. He started with her wellbeing and then moved to her bills. Everything seemed to be in order.

Wagoner got notice his mother’s 2019 taxes were delinquent, and immediately went down and paid them with all the fees and fines. “I asked the clerk specifically ‘are there other delinquent taxes I need to take care of because she has dementia,’ and she said ‘no everything’s paid up,’ I didn’t worry about it.”

Wagoner did his best to handle all his mother’s affairs and he thought he had it under control until August of this year when he received a notice from a local lawyer. “I got a summons that her 2018 taxes had been sold and we owed some money and had to appear in court.”

Betty had not paid her 2018 taxes. That was the year her son moved her into his home. The taxing authority in Kentucky sold Betty’s 2018 tax lien, and the purchaser was looking to collect the debt along with penalties and interest.

“I went to five different agencies,” proclaimed Wagoner. “I went to the sheriff, the clerk, the PVA, the county attorney. Even the judge magistrate. Nobody really knew what the other hand was doing.”

Legal Aid Society Managing Attorney John Young said the deck is stacked against the taxpayer. ”It happens more often than you might know,” Young said.

Below are the number of property tax bills marked as delinquent, which were turned over to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office from the Sheriff’s Office.

2020 | 10,191 tax bills (this one is a little lower, as had an extra 30 days before the turnover from the sheriff’s office.)

2019 | 11,214

2018 | 11,831

2017 | 12,000

The numbers regarding tax debt sold due to late payment are as follows:

2020 tax year | 876 bills

2019 tax year | 937 bills

2018 tax year | 1051 bills

2017 tax year | 953 bills

When homeowners in Kentucky don’t pay their property taxes, the overdue amount becomes a lien on the property. The county clerk may then sell the tax lien that’s on the home. The purchaser buys a tax lien certificate at the sale and can eventually foreclose on the home to collect the amounts due.

“In my opinion it is unfair, and these companies are parasites,” stressed Young. “That can add up to be a lot.”

Betty Harper missed the payment for her 2018 taxes of $800. ”Like in this case we have a bill that started out at $800 and went to $5000,” exclaimed Young.

Wagoner had no problem paying his mother’s late tax bill but had no idea that the amount due could inflate so quickly and so much.

“They said $5000, and I almost fell out of my chair because that’s like 1/4 of my mom’s life savings or more,” stressed Wagoner.

Property tax liens almost always have priority over other liens, including mortgage liens and deed of trust liens. ”The law is stacked in favor of these 3rd party purchasers,” exclaimed Young. “The companies that do this, they have a lot of lobbyists on their side. That’s how they’ve been able to get the laws on their side.”

In Kentucky, only two notices of the delinquency are sent by bulk or standard mail before the tax lien certificate sale.

“They don’t have to be signed,” Wagoner said. “They don’t have to be given to a person. They just have to mail it out and we didn’t receive anything in her mailbox or our mailbox.” Young said there was a push at one time to have the letters sent by certified mail.

“I think the fear for these companies when they were pushing for this law is that nobody would pick up the mail and then they wouldn’t be able to go forward on this,” Young explained. Homeowners wanting to fight and take the issue to court could mean an even higher bill.

“The homeowner would ultimately lose,” stressed Young. “Then they would have to pay the attorney fees for the attorney of the 3rd party purchaser.”

Wagoner knows they don’t have the money for the $5000 tax lien. That means they lose Betty’s home which is the source of her wealth to pay for her needs in the future.

The family set up a GoFundMe to raise the money needed to pay off his mother’s debt but each day it grows.

“Her house could be taken away,” he said with great distress. “Shocked me. Absolutely shocked me.”

There are other reasons that bills are not sold, including waiver request, payment plans, and lawsuits. The most important thing to know in all of this is your tax bill is due every November.

If it is not paid by escrow you need to pay that bill yourself.

