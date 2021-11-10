Murder charges dropped for suspect in drunken crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those who are grieving the loss of two motorcyclists killed by a drunk driver in Louisville in 2019 are upset with a plea deal for the driver that they feel is unfair.

During a motorcycle ride with friends, Jimmy Ransom and William Bevill were hit by 26-year-old Pierre Malisthanga on Manslick Road in September 2019. Malisthanga later admitted to being under the influence when he hit the men with his car.

“My dad was dismembered,” Chandea Risen, Bevill’s daughter, said. “He was the one that was killed instantly.”

Ransom died the next day at the hospital.

Malisthanga was initially indicted for two counts of murder, which generally carry sentences of 20 to 50 years or life in prison. However, following a plea deal made by the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the charges are being amended to manslaughter.

During a hearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court Tuesday, it was revealed that Malisthanga could receive a 12-year sentence as part of the plea deal – a sentence that Risen said her family and Ransom’s family find unjust.

“We thought we had a really good chance to charge him with murder,” Risen said. “Apparently, they get to make backroom deals around here. It’s disheartening. Where’s the justice?”

Malisthanga will remain in home incarceration until he is sentenced in January.

