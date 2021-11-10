Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home, ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville officers say two children were removed from a trash-filled home after conducting an arrest warrant early Wednesday morning.

Officers went to a home in the 5600 block of Washington Avenue around 3 a.m for 42-year-old Kevin Bengyel, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

They say 21-year-old Caitlin Dunigan and James Hall came to the door and denied knowing if Bengyel was in the home.

Authorities say they gave them permission to search the house. They ended up finding Bengyel in the back bathroom and was placed in custody.

An affidavit states Dunigan and Hall were also placed in custody after not cooperating with officers in the search for Bengyel.

Inside the home, officers say the living conditions were extremely unsanitary, saying they could barely get through the back door because of the amount of trash inside.

Officers say there was a one-month-old baby and a three-year-old child inside the home. Dunigan told authorities she is in a relationship with Bengyel, and they are the parents of the one-month-old.

Dunigan is also the mother of the three-year-old.

According to the arrest affidavit, the kitchen floor was covered with miscellaneous food items, along with dirt and wood all over the floor.

It states there was an excessive amount of trash on kitchen counters and tables, and officers found a lot of mold inside the main fridge with no food.

Bengyel and Dunigan told authorities they didn’t have a bed for the three-year-old. They told them the child sleeps on the couch in the living room, which officers say was extremely dirty.

Officers say they found the one-month-old in its crib inside a bedroom that also contained an excessive amount of trash.

Officers say they saw roaches inside the comforter the infant was laying on.

The affidavit states the baby has not had its diaper changed in “some time” and was wearing very dirty clothes.

It also states the three-year-old became “ecstatic on scene when the child found out they were about to get fed.”

The Department of Child Services took custody of the children.

Both Dunigan and Bengyel were booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nora Thompson
Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to submit...
Deadly double shooting in Shawnee under investigation
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.
Man identified in South Louisville stabbing
A man was struck and killed on the I-265 Southbound Monday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Gene Snyder

Latest News

The learning hub will operate on Mondays through Fridays for JCPS K-12 students.
JCPS offers K-12 students expanded after-school learning opportunities
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
Children who get the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky Science Center this weekend will also...
COVID vaccine clinic for kids scheduled for Kentucky Science Center
WAVE EVENING BACKUP