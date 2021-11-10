Support Local Businesses
Oldham County Schools adjust COVID Reopening Plan

Adjustments to the COVID Reopening Plan will take effect starting Nov. 11(WILX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Nov. 11 for Oldham County Schools, wearing face masks in school buildings will become optional but are recommended for high school teachers, visitors, and students in grades nine through 12, according to Director of Communications Lori Webb.

The adjustments to district’s COVID-19 Reopening Plan took place on Tuesday.

Beginning Nov. 29, the mask mandate will become optional, but recommended for all students, staff, and visitors, including preschool, elementary, middle, and OSAC, Webb said.

Wearing face masks on school buses by all students, bus drivers, and monitors will continue to be enforced until further action is taken by the United States Transportation Department or President Joe Biden. Drivers and monitors will not be required to wear face masks when there are no students on the bus.

View the latest OCS COVID updates on the district’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

