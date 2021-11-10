Support Local Businesses
Police attempt to locate suspect of multiple ATM robberies in Louisville

The man is suspected of robbing 15 ATMs at multiple locations in the city.
The man is suspected of robbing 15 ATMs at multiple locations in the city.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is looking for a person caught on camera suspected of robbing multiple ATMs across the city.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the man is suspected of robbing 15 ATMs at multiple locations in the city.

No other details were provided, but police provided several surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or fill out an anonymous tip online.

