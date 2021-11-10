Police attempt to locate suspect of multiple ATM robberies in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is looking for a person caught on camera suspected of robbing multiple ATMs across the city.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the man is suspected of robbing 15 ATMs at multiple locations in the city.

No other details were provided, but police provided several surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or fill out an anonymous tip online.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.