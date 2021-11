Shaping up to be a really nice day with a good mix of sun and clouds and warm highs well into the 60s and some 70s as well!

Enjoy it, it all changes tomorrow.

SNOW BOARD:

Friday Night: Few Flurries/Drizzle (Snizzle)

Sunday Night: Light Rain/Snow Mix, better chances north of I-64.

BOTS!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.