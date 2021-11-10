Support Local Businesses
Teen killed in Oldham County crash

(Unsplash)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old girl was killed in a morning crash in northern Oldham County.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Highway 42.

Oldham County police say each of the vehicles involved - a Chevy pickup and a Mazda sedan - were occupied by two people.

The girl killed was a passenger in the Mazda. Her name has not been released.

The three others involved were taken to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment. Their conditions were not given.

Police say the Mazda was heading west and the pickup truck was eastbound where they collided.

The accident investigation is ongoing. Anyone that can provide information about the accident is asked to call Oldham County police at 502-222-1300.

