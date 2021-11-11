Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bombogenesis. It’s a term that has been all over social media and in the television news cycle for the past few years. But, what does it mean?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association defines bombogenesis as “when a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours.” Millibars are a measure of atmospheric pressure. The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.

It’s a combination of the words bomb and cyclogenesis. Cyclogenesis defines the development and strengthening of an area of low pressure.

When a strong jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere interacts with an existing area of low pressure near a supply of warm, moist air, bombogenesis can occur. The jet stream sucks air from the storm’s column of rising air, strengthening the low at the surface.

Bombogenesis is most common from October through March due to the large temperature gradient between the mid and high latitudes. In the United States, bombogenesis can occur over the Plains when warm air from the south meets cold air diving down from Canada. Some of the most well-known cases of bombogenesis happen in the Northeast. Cold continental air meets the warm water of the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic, causing storms to strengthen significantly very quickly. These are the nor’easters that become big weather news in the colder months.

Near hurricane-force winds, heavy precipitation (rain, snow, or anything in between), flooding, and even intense lightning can occur in a bomb cyclone.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Bryan Coburn, 46, is charged with resisting law enforcement for his role in a September traffic...
‘He was highly intoxicated’: Clarksville officer charged with resisting law enforcement after traffic stop

Latest News

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
Generic image of rain.
FORECAST: Windy, rainy into the afternoon; chilly night ahead
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday Nov. 11, 2021
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11