Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder

William Burden
William Burden(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPTON, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police have found the body of the missing Hart County woman.

Authorities discovered the remains in Larue County, which were identified as Erica Burden.

An autopsy is in the process.

William “Billy” Burden of Upton was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Burden was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
The man is suspected of robbing 15 ATMs at multiple locations in the city.
Police attempt to locate suspect of multiple ATM robberies in Louisville

Latest News

Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
Some people are accustomed to hearing the roll of a suitcase, but some children have never...
Trash bags to suitcases: Organization donates to Kentucky foster families
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez is accused of being involved in at least four carjackings and a...
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Some people are accustomed to hearing the roll of a suitcase, but some children have never...
Trash bags to suitcases: Organization donates to Kentucky foster families