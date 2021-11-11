Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Cats can track your ‘invisible presence’ using only their ears

Whether they choose to listen to you is a different story (or study)
A new study out of Japan found that a stationary cat can track its owner’s location using audio...
A new study out of Japan found that a stationary cat can track its owner’s location using audio cues -- specifically, the owner’s voice.(WAVE 3 News)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) — While you’re rummaging through cabinets and crevices trying to find your cat’s new favorite hiding spot, cats may be keeping mental tabs on you, too.

A new study out of Japan found that a stationary cat can track its owner’s location using audio cues -- specifically, the owner’s voice.

Saho Takagi, first author of the study and a doctoral student at Kyoto University, said she has always been interested in cats’ hearing abilities. She’s a cat person all around, but said her favorite part is their ears. Cats have sensitive ears that can move in different directions.

“I saw a cat with only one of its ears tilted back, listening to the sound behind it, and felt that cats must be thinking about many things from the sound,” Takagi said in an email to CNN. “This time, I investigated whether they map their owner’s position spatially from sounds.”

The study, which took place in a home setting and at a cat café, observed how cats would react to their owners’ voices without visual cues by using speakers that played a recording of owners saying their cats’ names. The researchers placed the speakers apart from each other, out of the cats’ sight, to see how the cats would respond to the sounds, especially if the owner’s voice appeared to teleport from one location to another. Another group of people, who were not animal behavior experts, rated the cats’ level of surprise from a scale of 0 to 4, based on behaviors like ear and head movements.

Cats in the study were surprised when their owners appeared to “transport” from one location to another, the study concluded. Results from this study demonstrate evidence of socio-spatial cognition in cats, meaning they can mentally picture where others are through cues like sound.

“It is generally believed that cats are not as interested in their owners as dogs are, but it turns out that they were mentally representing the invisible presence of their owners,” Takagi said.

A cat’s mind can be complex (in more ways than one)

Other animals, like vervet monkeys and meerkats, demonstrate this sense as well. The study said this ability to create mental images based on sound and other stimuli indicates complex thinking. The ability is particularly important for animals that need to hunt prey under poor visibility.

“This is an ability that is the basis of creativity and imagination,” Takagi said. “Cats are thought to have a more profound mind than is thought.”

Ingrid Johnson, certified cat behavior consultant with Fundamentally Feline, said cats can get attached to their humans -- especially when they’re older. She said some senior cats wake up distressed when they can’t see or hear their owners.

“This is a great example of elevating our expectation of the cat a little bit and realizing that they do have the capability of having that bond in that relationship where they actually will take comfort in their people,” Johnson said.

Studies have found cats can also distinguish between their owners’ and a strangers’ voices, and they can recognize emotional sounds.

“Cats spend most of their time sleeping, and people often think that it’s good that cats just sleep,” Takagi said. “But cats ... may be thinking about many things.”

Our feline friends might be more perceptive -- and hear more -- than we give them credit for.

Whether they choose to listen to you is a different story (or study).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Bryan Coburn, 46, is charged with resisting law enforcement for his role in a September traffic...
‘He was highly intoxicated’: Clarksville officer charged with resisting law enforcement after traffic stop

Latest News

The Kentucky Humane Society received more than 60 shelter animals from Louisiana communities...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 60+ pets displaced after Hurricane Ida
The Kentucky Humane Society is sharing a heroic tale of a protective mother cat, a helpful...
Cat gives birth to kittens in ceiling of unfinished basement; construction foreman saves the day
Southern Indiana Animal Rescue is asking the community for help as it fosters two neglected...
GRAPHIC: Neglected puppies rescued in Southern Indiana
Ethan the dog has finally found a forever home.
Ethan the dog finds forever home after months of recovery