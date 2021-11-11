COVID-19 cases increase two weeks before Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Louisville is back in the “red zone” when it comes to COVID cases and transmission.

Louisville health officials said the recent spike in new cases is most likely because of fall break and Halloween activities.

Hospitalizations and deaths are still on the decline in the Louisville area.

The quick rise in cases comes two weeks before Thanksgiving. Holiday gatherings were almost non-existent during 2020.

“Just immediate family like with my parents,” Daniel Lobb remembered. “But this time we’re gonna go over and see aunts and uncles and ‘Grammy,’ who is 97. Everyone has been able to get a booster and we have a pretty small family.”

A lot has changed in the past year, including vaccines and the booster shots. On Thanksgiving of 2020, Jefferson County reported about 3,400 cases of COVID-19.

Right now, cases are half that at 1,700. That number is still too high for comfort though.

“We’re still in a pandemic, people are still dying,” Dr. Beverly Gaines said.

Health officials are reminding people that cases could still spike because of holiday gatherings. They recommend getting tested the week of Thanksgiving, limiting travel, and following basic health and safety guidelines.

“I would keep the gatherings small, and if I’m vaccinated, I would invite other people who are vaccinated into my home,” Gaines said.

Abe Lumpe said vaccination is the key to his family gathering.

“I think everybody in my family has been vaccinated and I feel comfortable gathering together,” Lumpe said.

While people say they’re keeping their eyes on cases, many are more focused on finally being with family.

“I would rather gather and be with my family and spend that time with my family than not,” Hannah Traughber said.

