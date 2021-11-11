Families, advocates seek limits on organizations paying bail funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Advocates and families spoke out against the organizations paying bonds for violent criminals.

The family of Terrance Sheckles and advocates for Madelynn Troutt said both of their deaths could have been prevented if there were checks and balances when it came to who the organizations put bail up for, based on the severity of the crimes committed.

”My brother didn’t ask to leave this earth, he got shot execution style,” Yolanda Mack said with a shaking voice, fighting back tears.

Investigators said in July 2020, Debra Rainey shot Sheckles in the back of the head as he walked away from an argument.

”A lady that is out on bond and she’s still walking the streets,” Mack said. “We’ve been to court so many times and they just lay it over and lay it over. We’re still waiting.”

Mack sat next to Lois Windhorst, regional director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The two shared their testimonies with the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee; hoping their victim impact stories could spark change.

Windhorst advocated for Madelynn Troutt, who died after investigators say Michael DeWitt stole a car and crashed into the high school student.

”Then I started doing research, what and why?” Windhorst said. “Why was [DeWitt] was on the highway that day to kill Madeline?”

Rainey and DeWitt both made bond with the help of two organizations.

Chanelle Helms’ Louisville Community Bond Fund paid for Rainey to get out of jail. WAVE 3 News called and informed the founder about Wednesday’s hearing.

Helms said the LCBF wasn’t meant to harm people.

“Debra committed a crime, of course she shouldn’t have, but Debra also does need support to get the services that she needs,” Helms said. “Jail is not about rehabilitation, jail is not about making sure people answer to the crimes they have[done], it takes place in the courts.”

The Bail Project was responsible for paying DeWitt’s bond, who already had three prior arrests in Jefferson County and 10 arrests in Ohio.

DeWitt is back in jail on a higher bond of $500,000 related to Troutt’s death.

Helms added the Louisville Community Bail Fund helps get people taken care of through mental health assistance, to hopefully realize what they did, and get jobs or any resource to keep the suspects from being a repeat crime offender.

WAVE 3 News reached out to The Bail Project for comment and hasn’t received a response.

