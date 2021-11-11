Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: More wind and rain possible Friday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered showers late Friday with gusty winds
  • Highs in the 40s for the weekend
  • Rain/Snow showers possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain exits quickly by this evening, leaving us with clearing skies and falling temperatures. Expect 30s and 40s by Friday morning!

Another cold front surging into the region on Friday provides us with a round of showers during the afternoon through early evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible once again during the day as the front moves through. Highs will be in the 50s.

Friday night looks cold and cloudy with a small chance of drizzle and flurries during the overnight hours. It’ll still be windy as lows drop into the 30s, putting our wind chill values in the 20s.

Saturday is a cold and blustery day with clouds. Highs will only reach into the 40s.

Another area of low pressure will dive south for the second half of the weekend. This clipper will bring a chance for a few rain and snow showers to the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will hold in the 40s for highs.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Evening Nov. 11, 2021

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
The man is suspected of robbing 15 ATMs at multiple locations in the city.
Police attempt to locate suspect of multiple ATM robberies in Louisville

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Evening Nov. 11, 2021
The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.
Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/10