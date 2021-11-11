FORECAST: More wind and rain possible Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers late Friday with gusty winds

Highs in the 40s for the weekend

Rain/Snow showers possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain exits quickly by this evening, leaving us with clearing skies and falling temperatures. Expect 30s and 40s by Friday morning!

Another cold front surging into the region on Friday provides us with a round of showers during the afternoon through early evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible once again during the day as the front moves through. Highs will be in the 50s.

Friday night looks cold and cloudy with a small chance of drizzle and flurries during the overnight hours. It’ll still be windy as lows drop into the 30s, putting our wind chill values in the 20s.

Saturday is a cold and blustery day with clouds. Highs will only reach into the 40s.

Another area of low pressure will dive south for the second half of the weekend. This clipper will bring a chance for a few rain and snow showers to the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will hold in the 40s for highs.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.