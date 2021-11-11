FORECAST: The weather goes downhill later this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN ON THE WAY: Band of steady rain arrives from as early as 10 AM and exits by 5 PM

STRONG WIND GUSTS: Gusts could reach the 30-40 MPH range today and again Friday PM

SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Active day ahead with a wall of rain moving in the late morning through mid-afternoon. Strong south wind gusts to near 40 mph will help warm us up just before the rain, but also cool us down this afternoon.

Clouds clear out rapidly and the wind will relax as the evening wears on. A much colder night closer to 40°.

A second front moves in Friday afternoon, kicking up the wind again with a period of very light showers and colder weather moving in. Gusts could once again push into the 30-40 mph zone.

Cold Friday night with passing areas of drizzle or even snow flurries. The wind will remain gusty, keeping wind chills in the 20s for some!

Cloudy and cold day for much of the area Saturday. A quick-hitting system moves in with more wind light rain/snow Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

