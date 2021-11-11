Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: The weather goes downhill later this morning

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN ON THE WAY: Band of steady rain arrives from as early as 10 AM and exits by 5 PM
  • STRONG WIND GUSTS: Gusts could reach the 30-40 MPH range today and again Friday PM
  • SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Active day ahead with a wall of rain moving in the late morning through mid-afternoon. Strong south wind gusts to near 40 mph will help warm us up just before the rain, but also cool us down this afternoon.

Clouds clear out rapidly and the wind will relax as the evening wears on. A much colder night closer to 40°.

A second front moves in Friday afternoon, kicking up the wind again with a period of very light showers and colder weather moving in. Gusts could once again push into the 30-40 mph zone.

Cold Friday night with passing areas of drizzle or even snow flurries. The wind will remain gusty, keeping wind chills in the 20s for some!

Cloudy and cold day for much of the area Saturday. A quick-hitting system moves in with more wind light rain/snow Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/11 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/11 4AM Update

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Bryan Coburn, 46, is charged with resisting law enforcement for his role in a September traffic...
‘He was highly intoxicated’: Clarksville officer charged with resisting law enforcement after traffic stop

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/11 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/11 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/10
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/9
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 11/5