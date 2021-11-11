Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Windy, rainy into the afternoon; chilly night ahead

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Band of steady rain pushes east through midday, exiting by 5pm
  • STRONG WIND GUSTS: Gusts could reach the 30-40 MPH range today and again Friday PM
  • SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain marches east through the mid-afternoon; expect wind gusts near 40 MPH as the rain moves through. After climbing into the 60s this morning, the rain and shifting wind will push temperatures into the 50s this afternoon.

Clouds clear and the wind relaxes tonight behind the cold front. Look for lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Another front moves into the region tomorrow afternoon, increasing clouds and the wind. Gusts in the 30 to 40 MPH range could be seen once again. Scattered light showers are possible tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow night will be quite cold, with lows in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s for some. Some areas could see drizzle and even flurries into Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

