Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children have been found on Nathan Avenue after being missing for a month, according to officers on the scene.

A City Watch was issued for the children Tuesday evening and an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

The children have been found safe and are being checked out by paramedics on the scene.

Jamisha Thomas remains at large. pic.twitter.com/3luwkXV5Fm — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 11, 2021

Police are still searching for the children’s mother, Jamisha Thomas.

