Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children have been found on Nathan Avenue after being missing for a month, according to officers on the scene.

A City Watch was issued for the children Tuesday evening and an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

The children have been found safe and are being checked out by paramedics on the scene.

Police are still searching for the children’s mother, Jamisha Thomas.

Action News 5 will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

