Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky travel industry on the rebound

After a stretch of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said...
After a stretch of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the travel industry is beginning to make a comeback.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a stretch of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the travel industry is beginning to make a comeback.

Beshear gave comments on state travel at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s annual conference at Louisville’s Crowne Plaza.

The governor said while tourism levels haven’t returned to what was seen before the pandemic, steps taken to keep visitors safe including stronger restrictions let the state continue bringing travelers into Kentucky.

“I believe we are at the cusp of a new era of prosperity that can lift our state up in special ways that most of us never thought was possible,” Beshear said. “I’m proud, I’m proud to be here today knowing that we will absolutely never be a flyover state ever again.”

Beshear mentioned the travel industry had been hit hard during the pandemic; thanking businesses within the industry for opening up to healthcare workers and encouraging outdoor tourism.

“We are gonna make it, and we’re not just going to get fully back, we’re gonna go further,” Beshear said. “We’re gonna be better. We’re gonna do better. We’re gonna bring in more people. We’re gonna bring in more dollars. We’re gonna bring in more economic impact than ever before.”

Nearly 68 million people were estimated as coming in to the state of Kentucky last year.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
The man is suspected of robbing 15 ATMs at multiple locations in the city.
Police attempt to locate suspect of multiple ATM robberies in Louisville

Latest News

Darcella Means alleges Louisville Metro Corrections officers stripped off her clothes and...
Woman ‘paraded naked’ in Metro Corrections files lawsuit
The Oldham County Board of Education voted on Monday to make masks optional “in light of...
Oldham County Schools drop mask requirement
It’s out with the old, we’re talking 1990s old, and in with the new - a brand new HVAC unit,...
HVAC unit donated to Ky. veteran who lived for two years without heating and air
Renderings of the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center in East Louisville.
VA breaks ground on new veterans hospital in Louisville