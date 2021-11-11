HVAC unit donated to Ky. veteran who lived for two years without heating and air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky HVAC company is donating heating and air to an Air Force veteran who has been without comfortable living conditions for two years.

It’s out with the old, we’re talking 1990s old, and in with the new - a brand new HVAC unit, from Comfort Heating and Air, for Air Force veteran Jennifer Cornn.

To help get the unit installed, an Army vet was on the scene to help out an airman.

Cornn, who retired after 24-years, flew dangerous transport missions in the Middle East.

After two decades of serving our country, now, she needs help. It’s been two years since she’s had a working heating and air unit. She says however cold it was outside, it was the same inside.

“Wear heavier clothes and live in one little room when you have to get up and run to the bathroom it’s pretty cold,” Cornn said.

However, now she doesn’t have to worry about that.

“Financially, it’s like winning the lottery,” Cornn said.

Eight to 10 thousand dollars saved. Money going elsewhere.

“That’s going to the roof,” Cornn said.

Evan Boggs was a sergeant in the Army. He was part of the install crew for Cornn’s new HVAC unit.

“I transferred over to being a mechanic regulator tanks all-wheel vehicles,” Boggs said. “We stick together no matter what branch of service you’re in. We stick together it’s a brotherhood, it’s a sisterhood.”

Two former service members bonding through heat and military times.

She protected our country. Now, she’s being protected with love and comfort.

This is the second unit given away for Veterans Day.

The first one was given to another woman who was also an Air Force veteran.

