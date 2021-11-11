Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky couple raises money to fund grave markers for fallen heroes

Bobby and Joslyn Stanfield own Super Shine Car Wash in Winchester. The Stanfield’s, and 43...
Bobby and Joslyn Stanfield own Super Shine Car Wash in Winchester. The Stanfield’s, and 43 other businesses and community members, have been raising money to fund grave markers for fallen heroes.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County couple recently completed a months-long project in honor of veterans.

Bobby and Joslyn Stanfield own Super Shine Car Wash in Winchester. The Stanfields said they and 43 other businesses and community members, have been raising money to fund grave markers for fallen heroes.

It’s another example of our Commonwealth of Kindness.

The Winchester business started a fundraiser to honor vets on Memorial Day and watched it cycle through to completion in time for Veterans Day.

Bobby Stanfield noticed several unmarked headstones of veterans during one visit to the cemetery. His wife, Joslyn, surprised him by having bronze markers installed at his grandfather’s and father’s graves.

The couple called on the community to raise money to pay for installation. The VA supplies the bronze markers to families at no cost, but the Stanfields say different cemeteries have different restrictions and instructions for installation, which can cost money, They said it could cost families with loved ones buried at Clarmont Memorial Gardens around $300 to do it themselves.

“I think a lot of the family members don’t realize, even though the marker is government-issued and it’s at no cost to them, they’re delivered to the cemetery and then the cemetery waits for further instructions from the family,” said Joslyn Stanfield. “Sometimes, the family would rather have the marker as a keepsake. Some want them installed.”

Since Memorial Day, they’ve collected donations in the car wash line, and elsewhere for the installation of 42 markers.

The Stanfields said all of the markers were installed this week, in time for Veterans Day.

Thursday, the car wash is also thanking veterans and active military with free car washes.

The Stanfields are collecting the names and stories of each veteran that comes through their car wash on Veterans Day as a way to honor them and their service.

The Stanfields said extra funds were donated to Lady Veterans Connect, a veteran organization based in Winchester.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail

Latest News

Food in pallets at the Dare to Care food bank in Louisville Kentucky.
Rising food costs hurting Dare to Care food bank
Renderings of the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center in East Louisville.
VA breaks ground on new veterans hospital in Louisville
Some people are accustomed to hearing the roll of a suitcase, but some children have never...
Trash bags to suitcases: Organization donates to Kentucky foster families
Displays have been set up in area shopping malls on Monday for this year’s Salvation Army Angel...
Angel Trees ensure every child, senior enjoys Christmas in Louisville
17-year-old Mattie Hauswald helps lead the child equine therapy sessions provided by the...
Kentucky military family keeps focus on others for National Veterans and Military Families Month