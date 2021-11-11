Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move that surprised some, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse testified on his behalf on Wednesday during his double-homicide trial.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged shooting, is accused of killing two people and wounding a third with an AR-style firearm during protests in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.

Rittenhouse gives account of shootings: ‘I defended myself’ (graphic)

LeBron James was among those who criticized Rittenhouse, who broke down into tears during his recount of the shooting situation.

“That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” James tweeted.

Following the tweet from the Northeast Ohio native, others came to the defense of the accused killer Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse’s reaction prompted the judge to call a 10-minute break so that he could regain his composure and continue testifying.

During his past court proceedings, Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to homicide and reckless endangerment charges.

Court hearings continued on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Bryan Coburn, 46, is charged with resisting law enforcement for his role in a September traffic...
‘He was highly intoxicated’: Clarksville officer charged with resisting law enforcement after traffic stop

Latest News

One of the richest events in American horse racing finished this past weekend with a...
Louisville trainer Brad Cox celebrates Breeder’s Cup success as star horses head for retirement
Brad Cox looks on as his horses train at Churchill Downs.
Louisville trainer Brad Cox celebrates Breeder’s Cup success as star horses head for retirement
UK tips off against Duke in Coach K's final season
#9 Duke Outlasts #10 Kentucky in Top 10 Showdown
UofL assistant coach Mike Pegues
Cards Survive In Debut for Pegues
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
Hoosiers Build Big Lead, Hold On to Win Late