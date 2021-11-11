Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot

Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on...
Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on Nov. 11 was shot on South 6th Street.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the Limerick neighborhood near Old Louisville drove himself to Norton Children’s Hospital looking for help on Thursday morning.

He arrived at the hospital around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. EMS then brought him to UofL Hospital for further treatment.

Investigators learned he was shot on South 6th Street.

The victim’s identity was not released, nor was any suspect information.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line or use the online Crime Tip Portal to give information to investigators about the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Bryan Coburn, 46, is charged with resisting law enforcement for his role in a September traffic...
‘He was highly intoxicated’: Clarksville officer charged with resisting law enforcement after traffic stop

Latest News

Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert; warrants issued for non-custodial...
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.
Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
Happy Veterans Day from WAVE 3 News!
Happy Veterans Day from WAVE 3 News!