LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the Limerick neighborhood near Old Louisville drove himself to Norton Children’s Hospital looking for help on Thursday morning.

He arrived at the hospital around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. EMS then brought him to UofL Hospital for further treatment.

Investigators learned he was shot on South 6th Street.

The victim’s identity was not released, nor was any suspect information.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line or use the online Crime Tip Portal to give information to investigators about the shooting.

