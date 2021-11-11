Support Local Businesses
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road

A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another driver after getting out, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.(TRIMARC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 265 near La Grange Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man had stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. He was partially in the road when a driver tried swerving out of the way and hit him.

He died at the crash site, while the second driver stayed behind as officers investigated and closed the southbound lanes of the interstate. The driver was later brought to UofL Hospital to get treatment for minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe that the driver was impaired or intoxicated, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash further.

