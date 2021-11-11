Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Oldham County Schools drop mask requirement

The Oldham County Board of Education voted on Monday to make masks optional “in light of...
The Oldham County Board of Education voted on Monday to make masks optional “in light of current and trending data.”(Tony Geftos)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Oldham County high schoolers were able to choose whether they wanted to wear a mask in school. All district students, staff, and visitors will have the same option on Nov. 29.

The Oldham County Board of Education voted on Monday to make masks optional “in light of current and trending data.”

The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in the county was 10 as of Thursday, the lowest since July.

Earlier that Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear encouraged school districts to keep mask requirements until at least a couple weeks after New Year’s.

“I don’t necessarily think we’re going to need universal masking the entire school year, but also we know what holidays can do,” Beshear said.

Some Oldham County parents, like Whitney Marion, agree with the governor.

The mother of four said she was “heartbroken” when the district announced it would drop its mask mandate, worried for the children who haven’t had the opportunity to get the vaccine.

“One of the biggest reasons [the district] decided not to have the masks was because of the vaccinations and the kids could be vaccinated, but the 3 and 4-year-olds don’t qualify for that, so taking away the mask mandate really does affect those kids in those age groups,” Marion said.

In addition, Marion’s youngest is immunocompromised, and she is worried what her other children could bring home to him.

She told WAVE 3 News her children don’t mind wearing a mask; even after the requirement lifts district-wide, all three of her children who currently attend Oldham County Schools will continue to wear their masks.

“What does a mask hurt? What do they really hurt?” Marion asked. “And if they’re protecting your kids, we should do all we can do to protect our kids.”

Masks will still be required on school buses because of a federal mandate.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
The man is suspected of robbing 15 ATMs at multiple locations in the city.
Police attempt to locate suspect of multiple ATM robberies in Louisville

Latest News

Advocates are asking for checks and balances on who organizations put bail up for based on the...
Families, advocates seek limits on organizations paying bail funds
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
Property taxes have been top of mind as tax bills have now reached homeowners in Kentucky.
Making ends meet when property taxes increase
Adjustments to the COVID Reopening Plan will take effect starting Nov. 11
Oldham County Schools adjust COVID Reopening Plan