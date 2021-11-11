Oldham County Schools drop mask requirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Oldham County high schoolers were able to choose whether they wanted to wear a mask in school. All district students, staff, and visitors will have the same option on Nov. 29.

The Oldham County Board of Education voted on Monday to make masks optional “in light of current and trending data.”

The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in the county was 10 as of Thursday, the lowest since July.

Earlier that Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear encouraged school districts to keep mask requirements until at least a couple weeks after New Year’s.

“I don’t necessarily think we’re going to need universal masking the entire school year, but also we know what holidays can do,” Beshear said.

Some Oldham County parents, like Whitney Marion, agree with the governor.

The mother of four said she was “heartbroken” when the district announced it would drop its mask mandate, worried for the children who haven’t had the opportunity to get the vaccine.

“One of the biggest reasons [the district] decided not to have the masks was because of the vaccinations and the kids could be vaccinated, but the 3 and 4-year-olds don’t qualify for that, so taking away the mask mandate really does affect those kids in those age groups,” Marion said.

In addition, Marion’s youngest is immunocompromised, and she is worried what her other children could bring home to him.

She told WAVE 3 News her children don’t mind wearing a mask; even after the requirement lifts district-wide, all three of her children who currently attend Oldham County Schools will continue to wear their masks.

“What does a mask hurt? What do they really hurt?” Marion asked. “And if they’re protecting your kids, we should do all we can do to protect our kids.”

Masks will still be required on school buses because of a federal mandate.

