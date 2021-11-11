Support Local Businesses
Roger Burdette: Lawyers seek acquittal of charges in crash killing LMPD detective



By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found guilty in the death of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht in a crash on Christmas Eve of 2018 is now seeking his charges acquitted and for a new trial.

Former Metropolitan Sewer District employee Roger Burdette was found guilty of murder and wanton endangerment by a jury after three hours of deliberation last Tuesday.

The jury recommended a 27-year sentence for Burdette with charges being served concurrently.

On Tuesday, Burdette’s lawyers filed a motion to vacate with the Jefferson District Court, stating errors within the trial require acquittal of his charges and entitle Burdette to a new trial.

Lawyers argued in court documents the commonwealth was allowed to introduce evidence that caused “undue prejudice to the defendant,” including pornography watch history from earlier the day of the crash as well as prior drug purchases.

Burdette will remain on home incarceration until sentencing on Dec. 17.

