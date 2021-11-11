Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old is facing multiple felony charges and is being held in jail on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez is accused of being involved in at least four carjackings and a robbery between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8, arrest records show.

The Nov. 26 incident involved a 16-year-old teenager in Fairdale. Mayorga-Sanchez is accused of shooting the teen, who was a passenger while his mom was driving, on National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive and taking the car, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said.

Mayorga-Sanchez is charged with five counts of robbery in relation to the carjackings and armed robbery of a business. He is also charged with assault, theft of a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of fleeing and evading police.

Records show he has a string of prior charges including operating a vehicle without a license and DUI.

This story will be updated.

Watch the full press conference from LMPD regarding Mayorga-Sanchez’s arrest below.

