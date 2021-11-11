Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Trash bags to suitcases: Organization donates to Kentucky foster families

Some people are accustomed to hearing the roll of a suitcase, but some children have never...
Some people are accustomed to hearing the roll of a suitcase, but some children have never heard a zip before —only the rumbling of a garbage bag signaling a new move.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A focus is being put on family during a time when thousands of children are in foster care, because some may never know what it’s like to have a permanent home.

Bashford Manor Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Center paired up with a national organization called Focus on the Family to give children who may have to move from home to home until they are 18 a feeling of security.

On the way to a new adventure, sleepover, or trip, some people are accustomed to hearing the roll of a suitcase, but some children have never heard a zip before —only the rumbling of a garbage bag signaling a new move and a step further away from home.

That was true for Natalie Whitcomb’s three foster children, she told WAVE 3 News.

“We’ve had children come to our home with just a plastic bag, literally,” Whitcomb said. “All they had was that plastic bag and there was a sippy cup in there and one sandal.”

Whitcomb is one of the many foster parents helping to take care of nearly 10,000 foster children in Kentucky.

On Thursday, she rolled out of the parking lot of Bashford Manor Baptist Church with a suitcase from Sharen Ford. Ford is the director of foster care and adoption with the organization Focus on the Family, based in Colorado.

Ford said she has spent 30 years working in child welfare. On Thursday, she heard numerous stories from foster parents about children moving their comfort items in garbage bags.

“(Parents) had tears in her eyes,’ Ford said. “Of course, it made me want to tear up too because I know our kids aren’t trash. … We want to give them dignity. We want to support them and walk beside them with grace.”

With Focus on the Family, she’s providing 300 new suitcases to foster families in Kentucky, including Stacy Vandeventer, who said her 16-year-old foster daughter has been through the revolving door.

“I asked her about coming to our house for Christmas,” Vandeventer said. “I asked if she had a suitcase, and she didn’t answer me, and she didn’t answer me, (and) she goes, ‘We’ll figure it out.’ ... She has a hard time trusting people. Adults always come and go, so having a suitcase to establish coming and going until it becomes permanent will give her the foundation that we’re not leaving.”

Ford said there are 400,000 children in the foster system across the country, and 105,000 are eligible for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail
Rex Ecarma
Ex-UofL tennis coach named as driver who hit, killed jockey walking on I-64
Bryan Coburn, 46, is charged with resisting law enforcement for his role in a September traffic...
‘He was highly intoxicated’: Clarksville officer charged with resisting law enforcement after traffic stop

Latest News

Renderings of the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center in East Louisville.
VA breaks ground on new veterans hospital in Louisville
Displays have been set up in area shopping malls on Monday for this year’s Salvation Army Angel...
Angel Trees ensure every child, senior enjoys Christmas in Louisville
17-year-old Mattie Hauswald helps lead the child equine therapy sessions provided by the...
Kentucky military family keeps focus on others for National Veterans and Military Families Month
Jeremy Harrell, his wife and three children look out for military families every month, not...
Kentucky military family keeps focus on others for National Veterans and Military Families Month