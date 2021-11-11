Support Local Businesses
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond

Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the Virginia War Memorial.
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the Virginia War Memorial.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police detain two men at the Virginia War Memorial’s Veterans Day ceremony in Richmond.

On Nov. 11 after 11 a.m. when the ceremony began, officers noticed a man driving over a sidewalk and around barricades on 2nd Street. The driver then stopped at the base of the amphitheater, which was blocked off due to the ceremony, with a ‘F*** Biden’ sign in the bed of his truck. Police say the sign was ‘highly visible’ to the crowd at the ceremony.

Members of the Capitol Police approached him and asked him to move. The man was identified as Ronald Hedlund, 60, of Glen Allen. Hedlund refused to move.

Due to the ceremony being underway, Capitol Police did not want to cause further distractions, therefore officers remained with Hedlund at his truck until the ceremony ended before taking additional actions.

Hedlund was ticketed for parking in a tow-away zone.

Police also say a man came down out of the amphitheater during the ceremony and jumped in the truck trying to cover the sign with his suit jacket. Police say Carl Grunow, 58, of Chesterfield, was detained by police and was issued a summons for disorderly conduct. The men did not make physical contact with each other, according to police.

Grunow was escorted to his vehicle by police and voluntarily left the area.

“Capitol Police officers made every attempt to de-escalate the matter and allow the ceremony to conclude first without interruption,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the agency’s chief. “We are very sensitive to a person’s right to freely speak their mind, but when they will not work with our attempts to de-escalate matters, we are left with little choice.”

Capitol Police say they are looking more into the actions of Hedlund and will be speaking with the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office about whether additional charges would be filed

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

