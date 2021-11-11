Vermont is 1st to mandate access to free condoms in schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has become the first state in the nation to mandate access to free condoms in public high schools and middle schools.

Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill into law last year and the condoms are available now.

It applies to grades 7-12. Schools also have to give students information about how to use condoms properly. That guidance has to be inclusive of gender identity, sexuality and ethnicity.

Schools don’t have to pay for the condoms, they are provided by Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

