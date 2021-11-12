Support Local Businesses
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi

(WBRC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirteen arrests were made over the course of ten days due to a statewide human tracking operation in Mississippi.

According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch, over the ten day period investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13 arrests for crimes including human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and statutory rape.

Fitch said law enforcement also uncovered multiple leads that could usher in additional arrests and victim recoveries in the future.

The operations were conducted between November 1 and November 10 in Southaven, Starkville, Jackson, Meridian, Hattiesburg, and Jackson and Harrison Counties.

“This is about helping people. It is about achieving justice. And it is about ensuring Mississippi parents can rest easy at night knowing their children are safe,” stated Fitch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

