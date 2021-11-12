Blackiston Mill Road bridge in Clark County closed due to concrete damage

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville announced the Blackiston Mill Road bridge over Silver Creek will be closed until further notice due to concrete damage.

Pictures provided show a large hole that developed within the concrete exposing materials underneath the pavement.

The Town of Clarksville’s communications director Ken Conklin said since the bridge belongs to Floyd County and New Albany, there is no timeline available on when the bridge will reopen.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.