Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Holiday light theft in Meade County; officials searching for driver

The truck was caught on camera stealing a light display from the Waterfront Park in Brandenburg.
The truck was caught on camera stealing a light display from the Waterfront Park in Brandenburg.(Brandenburg Police - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who stole a holiday light display in Meade County early Sunday morning.

The truck was caught on camera stealing a light display from the Waterfront Park in Brandenburg around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to Brandenburg Police.

Police said the figure stolen was an anchor that was on display sponsored by the Marc Anchor House.

Several pictures were shared of the surveillance video, which shows a dark colored pickup with the light display in its truck bed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Hendley at (270) 422-4981 or to email Brandenburg Police.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail

Latest News

Generic image of rain.
FORECAST: Rain and wind increasing by midday Friday
Food in pallets at the Dare to Care food bank in Louisville Kentucky.
Rising food costs hurting Dare to Care food bank
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden
Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden