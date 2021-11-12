CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Holiday light theft in Meade County; officials searching for driver

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who stole a holiday light display in Meade County early Sunday morning.

The truck was caught on camera stealing a light display from the Waterfront Park in Brandenburg around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to Brandenburg Police.

Police said the figure stolen was an anchor that was on display sponsored by the Marc Anchor House.

Several pictures were shared of the surveillance video, which shows a dark colored pickup with the light display in its truck bed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Hendley at (270) 422-4981 or to email Brandenburg Police.

