Driver in crash that killed Oldham County 16-year-old was arrested for DUI 3 days prior

Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that claimed an Oldham County teen’s life.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - New details have been released in the fatal crash involving a 16-year-old girl from Oldham County on Nov. 10.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters uncovered that the driver of the other car involved in the crash was driven by a woman who had an active warrant for her arrest. That driver, Theresa Devine, was issued a bench warrant after failing to show up on a previous DUI charge, according to court records. She had been arrested on that charge on Nov. 7 three days before the crash that claimed the teen’s life.

Oldham County Police Department officers arrested Devine on that warrant but have not charged her in relation to the crash. They said any charges related to it are being reviewed by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The crash happened on Nov. 7 around 8:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Highway 42. The teenage victim was a passenger in a Mazda, and the other vehicle involved was a Chevy pickup truck, investigators said. Little details about its cause have been released. Police confirmed the Mazda was heading west and the pickup truck was eastbound when they collided.

The three others involved were taken to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment, including both drivers and another passenger. Their conditions were not given.

