Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of the pickup truck involved in a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 16-year-old teen had a long history of arrests, including one charge for DUI just days prior.

The Oldham County Police Department identified the victim as Lily Fairfield. Her sister survived but was badly injured. The crash happened Nov. 10 around 8:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Highway 42.

Few details have been provided about the collision, other than the car Fairfield was riding in was headed west and a truck was headed east when they crashed.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters uncovered the driver of the truck, Theresa Devine, was supposed to show up for court for the DUI arrest on the day of the fatal crash. When she didn’t appear, a bench warrant was issued.

According to court records, she had been arrested Nov. 7 for DUI and careless driving on Brownsboro Road near Blankenbaker Lane around 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

The officer wrote in Devine’s arrest report that she was swerving in a white Honda and appeared “severely impaired.” She then crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic before changing lanes and turning into a driveway on Indian Ridge.

The officer stopped Devine as she tried backing out of the driveway. She “had some slurring speech, appeared disheveled, glassy eyes, constricted pupils, and gave a confusing account on where she was going,” the arrest report says. She also had droopy eyes and was unable to follow the officer’s finger during a sobriety test. Devine then stumbled and was unable to follow proper instructions when asked to walk in a straight line during the test.

Devine reportedly told the officer she had taken Suboxone, which is a medication used to treat patients addicted to opioids, according to American Addiction Centers. A prescription in her name for Naloxon, more commonly known as Narcan, was also found in her purse.

This wasn’t the only time Devine has been arrested. WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters discovered at least 13 other arrests since 2010 through Nov. 7, three days before the crash.

Her record includes a number of felonies, spanning across several local counties like Nelson, Shelby and Oldham. Devine’s charges include multiple thefts, at least two burglaries, and more than two charges for driving without a license and for violating her probation.

Despite the DUI and the lengthy criminal record, Jefferson County Judge Langford allowed for her to be “administratively released.” Under an administrative release, which was used to free up the jail population during the COVID-19 crisis, Devine was not detained in jail, didn’t have to pay a bond and was given a date to show up in court.

Devine missed that court date, which was the same day of the fatal crash.

The date for the first DUI hearing in Jefferson County District Court had been set for Nov. 10 at 1:00 p.m., court documents show, the same day of the crash that killed Fairfield. When Devine failed to appear at the hearing, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

They said any charges related to it are being reviewed by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The three others involved in the crash were taken to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment, including both drivers and another passenger. Their conditions were not given.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.