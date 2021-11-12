Equipment blocks access to Watterson ramp from Bardstown Road after falling from trailer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy machinery fell from a trailer early Friday morning, closing down access to Interstate 264 at the Watterson Expressway ramp from Bardstown Road.

It happened around 2 a.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said. It could be as late as 10 a.m. before the southbound lanes of Bardstown Road is clear for traffic to flow through.

It is unclear what type of equipment fell from the trailer.

Drivers are advised to plan for a detour.

This story will be updated.

