Equipment blocks access to Watterson ramp from Bardstown Road after falling from trailer

Early Friday morning, heavy machinery from a trailer toppled from a trailer, blocking access to...
Early Friday morning, heavy machinery from a trailer toppled from a trailer, blocking access to Interstate 264 at the Watterson Expressway exit from Bardstown Road.(Elijah O'Donnell | Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy machinery fell from a trailer early Friday morning, closing down access to Interstate 264 at the Watterson Expressway ramp from Bardstown Road.

It happened around 2 a.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said. It could be as late as 10 a.m. before the southbound lanes of Bardstown Road is clear for traffic to flow through.

It is unclear what type of equipment fell from the trailer.

Drivers are advised to plan for a detour.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

