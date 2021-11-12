Support Local Businesses
Festival of Trees and Lights returns to Louisville Slugger Field

After 2020′s festivities were limited to a virtual option, the event is ready to bring back crowds
The 2021 Festival of Trees and Lights is back at Louisville Slugger Field
The 2021 Festival of Trees and Lights is back at Louisville Slugger Field(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being limited to a virtual affair last year, the Republic Bank Festival of Trees and Lights is returning in 2021, and organizers are excited to welcome back guests.

Decorative trees, ornate wreaths, and train rides for children will be sold and will benefit Norton Children’s Hospital and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.

For Caden O’Daniel, Christmas is his favorite time of the year and is a big fan of the train at the event, but there festival means more to him than just the spirit of the season.

“I like Christmas because it brings lots of joy,” Caden O’Daniel said.

The boy was a brain cancer patient at Norton Children’s Hospital, something that his dad said makes the event all the more meaningful.

“They helped save his life, so this event really means a lot to us” Jason O’Daniel said. “They do an amazing job with all the families and supporting the families and kids through all this.”

Other than being able to purchase the trees and wreaths, other large prizes include a new car and a tree with items at a value of $6,000 — and they will all be given away in person this year.

“The biggest thing we missed last year is you (could not) photograph these items in their full splendor,” Norton Director of Special Events Jessica Current said. “I got to experience that because I helped put them online, but pretty much nobody else did. This year, anybody who want to come can experience it in person.”

The Festival of Trees and Lights will run from Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 14. For times and tickets, click here.

