FORECAST: Cloudy and cool Saturday, flurries possible

Some clearing overnight - cold

Cloudy, breezy & cool Saturday

Rain/Flurries Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain has finally faded across the region. The clouds will break up overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s.

Saturday continues to look cloudy, blustery, and cool with highs in the 40s. An isolated shower or snowflake is possible by Saturday afternoon, but that chance remains low.

While Saturday evening is dry and cold, a light mix of rain and snow moves in early Sunday morning. Air and ground temperatures will remain a bit too warm for any meaningful snow accumulation, so wet roads will be the main impact of this by Sunday morning.

Aside from a brief snowflake or sleet pellet that may linger from the morning, Sunday afternoon’s round of precipitation looks to be mainly rain as temperatures warm into the 40s and lower 50s.

As temperatures cool Sunday night we’ll see another chance for flurries or snow showers. With ground temperatures warmer impacts are not expected.

Temperatures by Monday are back in the 40s for highs and below freezing for lows.

