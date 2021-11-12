FORECAST: Rain and wind increasing by midday Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain likely Thursday

Wind gusts 30 to 40 miles per hour

Much cooler for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds clear and the wind relaxes tonight behind the cold front. Look for lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Another front moves into the region tomorrow afternoon, increasing clouds and the wind. Gusts in the 30 to 40 mile per hour range could be seen once again.

Scattered light showers are possible tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow night will be quite cold, with lows in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s for some. Some areas could see drizzle and even flurries into Saturday morning.

Cold Saturday! Spotty areas of drizzle or flurries possible. The wind will continue to have a bite to it with wind chills in the 30s all day long.

Highs through the weekend will be well below average with highs in the 40s. Additional rain/snow showers will be possible Sunday.

The coldest of the 10 Day Earliest Alert appears Monday into Monday night.

