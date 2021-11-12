FORECAST: Sunny start, but a much different afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

MORE WIND: Gusts ramp up near lunch and will gusts between 30-40 mph at times

LIGHT RAIN: Moves in around 1-2 p.m. through the evening; very light

SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start, the afternoon will be much different with clouds filling in, strong wind gusts, light rain and falling temperatures.

Wind chills will drop into the low to mid 20s overnight! Areas of drizzle will end toward sunrise, perhaps as some snow flurries, but no impact from the wintry weather.

Saturday is a cold and blustery day with clouds. Highs will only reach into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The low will reach 32 degrees. Expect winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Our next system moves in Sunday afternoon with another round of wind and light rain. There is still a chance for the rain to end briefly as snow along/north of I-64 during Sunday night.

