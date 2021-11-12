Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Very windy into the afternoon

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • MORE WIND: Gusts ramp up near lunch and will gusts between 30-40 mph at times
  • LIGHT RAIN: Moves in around 1-2 p.m. through the evening; very light
  • SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather turns active for the rest of the day with strong wind gusts near 40 mph and light rain developing. Temperatures will start to fall back into the upper 40s by late afternoon.

Areas of drizzle will end toward sunrise Saturday, perhaps as some snow flurries, but no impact from the wintry weather.

Saturday is a cold and blustery day with clouds. Highs will only reach into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The low will reach 32 degrees. Expect winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Our next system moves in Sunday afternoon with another round of wind and light rain. There is still a chance for the rain to end briefly as snow along/north of I-64 during Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on...
LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/12 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/12 10AM Update
The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.
Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/10