FORECAST: Very windy into the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

MORE WIND: Gusts ramp up near lunch and will gusts between 30-40 mph at times

LIGHT RAIN: Moves in around 1-2 p.m. through the evening; very light

SNOW? Possible Sunday night with most of it melting on contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather turns active for the rest of the day with strong wind gusts near 40 mph and light rain developing. Temperatures will start to fall back into the upper 40s by late afternoon.

Areas of drizzle will end toward sunrise Saturday, perhaps as some snow flurries, but no impact from the wintry weather.

Saturday is a cold and blustery day with clouds. Highs will only reach into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The low will reach 32 degrees. Expect winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Our next system moves in Sunday afternoon with another round of wind and light rain. There is still a chance for the rain to end briefly as snow along/north of I-64 during Sunday night.

