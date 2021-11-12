Fosston grocery store selling “Let’s go Brandon” cookies

FOSSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Viewers have been sending us photos from a grocery store in Fosston.

The store’s bakery is featuring cookies with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.”

We’re told these are being sold at Palubicki’s Family Market.

One shopper told us she voiced her concerns with the cookie to the store.

“He didn’t even let me check out. He didn’t let me buy my things. He just kicked me out of the store and said I was banned because I raised a question of his moral compass of why that was allowed at the store. Then, they were still being sold today. That’s how I got them,” said Sarah Schauer.

Valley News Live reached out to Palubicki’s and received no comment.

