Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the news of her death, the Hart County community is mourning the loss of Erica Burden. Burden worked at the Bacon Creek Café. Not only was she close with her coworkers, but she also got to know many others in the community through her job.

“Well, she was always smiling and she was a really really good waitress,” Merlene Cox, a regular at the Bacon Creek Café, said. “She waited on us Monday night before she disappeared on Tuesday morning.”

Burden was known as having a positive personality and was a friendly face. She often times brought her young daughter into work with her.

“Her little girl run around here waiting tables with us and everybody tipped her, everybody tip that little girl,” Ronda Hamburg said. Hamburg was a friend and coworker to Erica Burden. “She’s gonna be missed. She’s already missed.”

The small town is rallying around Erica’s family already.

“Prayers, are the only thing that’s going to help at all,” Hamburg said. “That little girl’s gonna be lost without her mama or her daddy.”

Their hearts are all broken as of Thursday. “I can’t help but be sad,” Hamburg said. “When you have somebody as positive as Erica as a part of your life, and then it’s gone. You don’t tell each other how much you love each other like you should”

“Erica’s the sweetest little girl you’ve ever seen she always has been,” Erica’s father, Shelby Nunn, said.

They said nothing will fill the void Erica leaves behind. “She’s done gone on to a better place,” Hamburg said. “Her mom talked to me on the phone last night about her getting saved when she was a 10-year-old girl, so I know where she’s been for a couple of days. Probably looking down there won’t smack us for being sad.”

Erica burden was just 27 years old. A candlelight prayer vigil for Erica Burden was postponed this evening, it is expected to be rescheduled in the coming days.

